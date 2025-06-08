Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5: Future spotlights

In just a matter of days, we know that Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5 is poised to arrive and of course, there’s a lot to be excited about!

First and foremost, just remember that early details (at least for now) tend to suggest that we’re going to get a real spotlight on David. Is he really the father of Masha’s late daughter Tatiana? The end of episode 4 seemed to suggest so and yet, we are acutely aware of the fact that things with this show may be more complicated at times than they at first seem.

So for the time being, let’s just assume that episode 5 is going to be the story largely of David … who else is left deserving of a focus? From our vantage point, we do tend to think that there are a few different characters still worthy of a focus.

Peter – We are talking, after all, about David’s son, and a guy who really feels emblematic of a certain walk of life. We are talking here about a person who seems to be, on paper, relatively put together. However, what is really going on behind the scenes? That’s where there is a lot of room to explore, and also where some things could get really darn messy.

Imogen – You have Annie Murphy, so why not use her as much as you can? It feels like there is a lot of insecurity here, and a lot is due to her mother Victoria. That brings us to our next person…

Victoria – Do you give Christine Baranski and Murphy standalone episodes, or put them more together similar to what we just saw for Tina and Wolfie? There are not a lot of episodes for this show in general and because of this, you can argue that there is a little bit more uncertainty here than there would otherwise be.

What sort of spotlights are you hoping for entering Nine Perfect Strangers season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

