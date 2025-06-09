Will Trent season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Now that we are into the month of June, isn’t it high time to talk more about the future of Will Trent on ABC? We certainly know more is coming and with that, we’re left to think mostly about the following: When we are going to see it.

Would it be fantastic if some more premiere-date news was uncovered sooner rather than later? Absolutely. As for whether or not it is going to happen, though, this is where we have to come in here with an unfortunate reminder: Probably not. If you are the folks over at ABC, you have no real incentive to give out answers on the show anytime soon, mostly because season 4 will not premiere until early 2026.

If you have not heard, the network is prioritizing doing the same thing with Will Trent and The Rookie that they did in 2025, and there is one simple reason for it: The ratings were awesome. This is not some demotion keeping the shows off the fall schedule; it is merely just them doing what they deem to be in the best interest of both programs. This allows them an opportunity to put these shows on the air weekly with very few interruptions along the way.

As for the story, we tend to think that the title character is still going to have a lot to dive into when it comes to his biological father and what we learned there at the end of season 3. Meanwhile, for Angie her pregnancy story still looms large, and we’ll have to wait and see what that means for her and how it defines whatever her future is. Remember that this is rarely ever a show that moves in a predictable direction — why think they would? Odds are, some other twists and turns are 100% coming…

