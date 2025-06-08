Squid Game season 3: Creator on physical toll of making show

It is crazy to think about in so many ways, but in a matter of just mere weeks, the story of Squid Game season 3 will be at an end. With that, the same goes for the entire series! It feels like we could get spin-offs and other global versions of the property, but those are discussions for down the road.

As exciting as it is to see the end of the series, here is where we remind you that for some of the people who make the show, the process of creating it was rather stressful. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has famously discussed losing several teeth out of stress while making season 1 and in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, he confirmed losing two more.

Within the same piece, Hwang explained further why doing this show created such a difficult toll on him:

“I do already have the universe and the space that I have envisioned come to life, so in a sense, season 2 and season 3 was easier compared to season 1 … But the problem is that for season 2 and season 3, we had to shoot and write in one go. It was as if we were making one season, and we tried as best as we could to bring in season 3 as fast as possible. So the total amount was much larger, and we had to shoot for around one year, so it was very physically demanding.”

We do not think it was lost on anyone on Squid Game the sort of expectations that come with a story of this magnitude. Just remember that the first two seasons were among the biggest in the history of Netflix. Because of that, obviously you want to make sure you end it the right way. Personally, we just hope that Hwang got the conclusion he wanted; in doing that, he can reflect positively on the experience no matter what fans say later this month.

