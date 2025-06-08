America’s Got Talent: Are Girish And The Chronicles early favorite?

As we prepare to see America’s Got Talent return to NBC on Tuesday, why not talk favorites — and also Girish And The Chronicles?

We do tend to think that early on in a season, it can really be hard to determine what makes a favorite and from there, what does not. The biggest thing that we have to go in general at this point are YouTube views — and yes, we are more than a little bit aware that these can be misleading when it comes to how many are watching in America.

Still, this aforementioned rock band from India has to be considered a strong favorite at this point, especially when you are thinking about hits alone. Their first audition has been watched over 1.5 million times, which is exceptional for an act that did not get a Golden Buzzer … and also one that has only been online for under a week. We tend to think their popularity is a function of a few different things: The talent, the surprise factor, and then also that they really came up with a creative version of “Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele — a song a ton of people out there know. This is often the sort of thing that plays really well on AGT.

While there is no guarantee that Girish And The Chronicles do make it to live shows, we do consider it likely — and from there, how far they go in the competition will be based on a couple of factors. Of course, quality is something that you have to consider … but the same also goes for creativity. Since we as viewers already know what the group is capable of, you still have to find some ways to step it up.

Who do you think is the current favorite on America’s Got Talent season 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

