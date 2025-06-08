Fallout season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Now that we are more than a week into June 2025, is more good news on the horizon when it comes to a Fallout season 2? Well, it may be crazy to think, but we personally feel like we are getting closer.

After all, remember first and foremost here that production on the Walton Goggins – Ella Purnell series has already wrapped, as the producers and Prime Video both made it a priority to get this batch of episodes out there sooner rather than later. A December start date has been announced and yet, nothing on a specific day. That reveal is coming … but it is probably premature to say that we are going to see it this soon.

Instead, what we are willing to guess is that come August or September, an official date will come out. Amazon does tend to reveal these dates earlier than some of their competitors and as great as that is, it’s also premature to think that we are going to get something before then. There’s just no reason to get information out there too early when there are other shows to promote first.

Could we get any scoop at all this month?

We would say the odds are reasonably low. What we know at present is that the second season revolves in part around Lucy chasing down her father, who is seemingly taking off to New Vegas. Macaulay Culkin is set to have a big role, and we imagine that there are going to be more Easter eggs from the games. Yet, we also tend to think that there is going to be a balancing act with this so that no specific endings of some projects (think Fallout 4) are canonized over others — after all, you want gamer choices to still be important.

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 2 when it launches?

