Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 6/8?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? The late-night comedy returned last week after a Memorial Day hiatus, so is it still going now?

We do recognize that if there was ever an easy time for the series to take a break, this is it. After all, early June is historically one of the worst times in television across the year, as a lot of seasons just ended and a lot of summer shows have yet to kick off. It is a really bizarre limbo that way — and yet, we still have Oliver’s unique take on the news. The series is not only airing tonight, but in its standard 11:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So what are we going to see over the course of the episode tonight? Well, some things could actually come down to when the show taped, as it often does on Saturdays. Some events from Los Angeles could be covered and beyond that, there could also be a lot of discussion about a certain high-level feud involving the President and a billionaire adviser. There are so many different jokes that could be landed on the latter and yet, we hardly think it will be the entirety of the episode. For now, we tend to think that a big focus point of the story is going to still be a main segment, which could literally be about almost anything.

We do still imagine that at some point soon, there will be a longer break — but we’ll get to there when we get to there. In the meantime, we just tend to think that we’re going to have a lot of interesting stuff across the board — both in terms of comedy but also information.

What do you want to see on the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Have any big predictions? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates through the rest of the season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







