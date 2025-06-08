Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us officially into June 2025, it feels fair to wonder the following: Are we going to be hearing more news on Ahsoka season 2 in the near future?

As is often the case here, there are a handful of different topics that we can dive into at present — but let’s just start with a reminder that the series will be coming back for more. Not only that, but Rosario Dawson and the rest of the cast are currently filming! Dave Filoni has a history of keeping things under wraps while the cameras are rolling and by virtue of that, we’d be stunned if there are any major announcements over the next several weeks — if not longer. Just remember for a moment here that we do not expect the series to actually return for more than a year, following the upcoming Mandalorian feature film.

Now if you are wondering what the story for Ahsoka season 2 could be, all conventional wisdom suggests that it will pick up shortly after the events of season 1 — and with that, showcase how the title character and Sabine can get themselves out of their current fate, stranded on another world. There’s a ton of intrigue that comes with that, but we also wonder if some other familiar faces are going to surface here, as well.

Above all else, we just want this show to continue to be a perfect mix of nostalgia and also fun. The bar should be set high after the sensational second season of Andor, but it helps that nobody behind the scenes at the Disney+ show is looking to just emulate that. This is its own series with its own style — and in some ways, it is setting out to be more commercially successful.

What do you most want to see on Ahsoka season 2 once production does kick off?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

