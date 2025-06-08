Dexter: Original Sin season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us now more than a week into the month of June, is more news on a Dexter: Original Sin season 2 right around the corner?

First and foremost, here is where we remind you that the prequel is coming back for more! That news has been out there for a while and by virtue of that, we are left to wonder simply when we will actually see some of these episodes arrive. We’ve yet to hear anything about the start of filming, but it is our hope that it could be underway by the fall. In the interim, the priority appears to be finishing Dexter: Resurrection, which is currently in production.

We do love to imagine that we could be seeing Original Sin premiere before the end of the year but at the same time, doesn’t that feel like the best-case scenario? It would be a lot to ask of this franchise and also the cast and crew for us to get multiple shows in the same universe a year. That isn’t something that other franchises (see The Boys) are able to pull off. Yet, we do at least think that the prequel could return early next year without too many problems — at least based on when filming starts. This show does not take some extremely long amount of time to make and beyond that, there aren’t a lot of post-production effects that you have to add in later.

The larger question that we have at the moment is simply how a Dexter: Original Sin season 2 will even work, and for a number of different reasons. The first season tied up a lot of loose ends and based on what we saw in the finale, it is hard to imagine Brian Moser back. What more can you do that does not impact what we saw in the original show?

