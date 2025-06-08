Surface season 3 renewal: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a Surface season 3 renewal between now and the end of the month? Or, should we expect the Apple TV+ show to be canceled?

Before we go too much further, let’s take a look at where things presently stand. The streaming service has yet to formally renew or cancel the thriller drama, which means that there is still a chance we get more. The story of season 2 certainly left the door open, but it can also be hard to know what Apple is going to do with their shows. Like Netflix and so many other competitors, they do not tend to release specific viewership for their series. That is a huge factor in whether they bring a show back, but it’s not the only one — you also have to remember that the budget matters a great deal.

Given that the second season of Surface wrapped up back in April, we do tend to think that now is around the time that some sort of official renewal would be announced. If not now, we’d be surprised if it doesn’t happen before the end of the summer. The faster a renewal, and the more likely it is that we can actually get new episodes in a reasonable amount of time.

Let’s just say that at present, we consider ourselves cautiously optimistic that more episodes are going to be ordered. We do tend to think there is enough of an audience here, even if we are not talking about a hit on the level of Your Friends & Neighbors, Ted Lasso, Severance, or The Morning Show. Not every show needs to be that in order to succeed, and we do think there is valuable in having multiple series that generate conversations like this one.

