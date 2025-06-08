Duster season 1 episode 5: Who is the real Big Bad?

With us now at the halfway point of Duster season 1, it does feel like this is a time we can ask big questions. What happened to Jim’s brother Joe is obviously a big one … but is it also the only one?

Well, at this point in the show we do think that there are some conversations to be had regarding the Big Bad, i.e. the real villain we are meant to watch out for over the rest of the season. Is it actually Keith David’s character of Saxton, or someone else altogether? Well, we have reached a point where it feels like the show legitimately wants us to wonder about this.

For now, it is of course fair to assume that Saxton is a bad dude, especially if he is responsible for what happened to both Joe and also Nina’s father. Yet, he also does have an affection towards Josh Holloway’s character — is he being set up at least for what happened to Joe? It is a fair question, just as it is also fair that all roads on this show could lead back to Xavier. His name was uttered in the tape Nina discovered at the end of episode 4, which does signal that everything in the story could run deeper than we are even aware at this point.

There is a chance that Saxton is the villain for this season, and that Xavier is being set up for a possible season 2. No matter where the story goes, one thing that excites us about Duster at present is the attention to detail being given to the lore and the layers of enemies. We’re getting one-episode foes like Enrique the Blade, but then other people like Mad Raul you could bring back. Then, you have an obvious foe in Saxton and then some mysteries you could revisit — at least if you want to — at some point down the road.

