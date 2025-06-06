Duster season 1 episode 5 promo: Nina the interpreter?

Duster season 1 episode 5 will be available to stream next week — do you want to know more of what the focus here is?

First and foremost, we know that Jim is going to find himself in a pickle at this point with Saxton. He did whatever he could to stave off Enrique the Blade but in doing so, he put himself in trouble with his actual boss. Is there any way that he can make good on that? This is at least one problem that he has to deal with at present.

As for another problem that could surface at this point, the promo over at the link here signals that Nina wants to use her Russian language skills to be an interpreter. Is this a way to get her more directly into an operation? Sure, but it is insanely risky at the same time. The fun thing about this, beyond just everything with this show being a blast, is that it will allow her an opportunity to spend a little bit more time with her and some other characters. The preview did signal that there will be an interaction between her and Jim’s father of all people — what is that going to look like?

The only sad thing to note here is that this is not a super-long season and beyond just that, it feels like nowhere near enough people are enjoying Duster. This is a show that should appeal to a much larger audience but at the same time, there are a lot of people just not aware of it. Is this a lack of promotion, or is it just an issue of there being too many shows out there?

