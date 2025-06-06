Duster season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Jim’s new problem

As we get ourselves prepared to see Duster season 1 episode 5 next week, the only thing we’re confident about is that we’re going to have a good time.

So what about the story? Well, a big part of what has made this world so immersive is that it almost always seems like there’s a problem that Jim has to solve … and yes, some of them are 100% his own creation. Take, for example, the situation with Mad Raul and then Enrique the Blade in episode 4. Now, he is going to have to figure out the right away to get out of a bind he now has himself in with Saxton.

Basically, Jim managed to find a way to negotiate his way out of trouble with Raul, but he also gave up something that Keith David’s character is sure to care about. Can you get back into his good graces? This is something that we are immensely curious about already!

As for the story that is coming up with Nina, we do tend to think that a lot of that is going to be tied to what we learned about with Xavier this week. Who is he exactly? One thing that we’ve come to learn about her already is as soon as she has a lead, she is going to follow it — even to her own personal detriment. This is someone who is more than fine taking a risk and putting herself in danger. She’s going to still need help from Awan and others; we just hope that she recognizes it.

