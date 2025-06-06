Duster season 1 episode 4: Who is Xavier?

Coming out of this week’s Duster season 1 episode 4 over at HBO Max, it makes sense to wonder about a number of different things. Is Jim really going to survive the whole season? Are we ever going to see Enrique the Blade again?

This episode was a blast, from the animated homage at the start to all the car chases later. Yet, the story with the biggest ripple effect may be what we saw in the closing minutes with Nina. She (alongside her partner Awan) is able to uncover a tape and on it, she manages to hear Leland’s voice. He may be dead now, but his message lives on: Find a way to expose Xavier. Now, here is where the question lies: Who is Xavier, exactly?

What is exciting about this story is that we are slowly starting to unpeel layers of what could be a much larger conspiracy. Through the first four episodes of the season, we have been able to view Keith David’s character as the Big Bad, and he still could be. Is he responsible for Joe’s death? That is the easy assumption to draw … but what if he was answering orders of someone else? There is at least an argument that could be made for that. It could also be possible that Saxton is a fall guy, but we can’t exactly view the guy as a saint, either. Remember that there is a pretty personal reason why Nina took on this assignment in the first place.

Larger lore aside, Duster episode 4 may be the best one yet, if for no other reason than that every single person involved is having a great time. Enrique the Blade may be one of the best one-episode baddies ever, mostly because of how he and Jim were able to find a non-violent solution to their problem, but also STILL engage in a bonkers action sequence.

