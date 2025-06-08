Poker Face season 2 finale: Will we see Good Buddy?

If you are as deep into Poker Face season 2 as we are, then you know one thing to be true already — most episodes stand on their own. Each story has their own mystery and within that, you get in and out without too much trouble.

Now that we’ve said that, though, there is at least one small bit of continuity that exits throughout the past few in Good Buddy. This is a mysterious character voiced by Steve Buscemi who we have heard Charlie communicate with on the radio. They have (fittingly) become good buddies and yet, the full extent of their relationship long-term remains to be seen.

Now, given that you have someone like Buscemi on board, it makes a good bit of sense to actually feature him on-screen at some point. As for whether or not that is going to happen, though, the producers are keeping it firmly under wraps. There are no details out there about the end of the season.

With that being said, this is where we are going to firmly come out here and say that we’d like nothing more than for Poker Face to conclude with a story that has slightly greater weight than anything we’ve seen so far. That could mean a two-part episode, or maybe a finale with some sort of cliffhanger. We certainly recognize that the Natasha Lyonne series is based on classic story-of-the-week procedurals, but we are not out to see it fundamentally change that much from that. Yet, even many of those said procedurals would do something a little bit different close to the end of the season … and there is reason to keep that going if possible.

