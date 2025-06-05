Poker Face season 2 episode 8 spoilers: One long con?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Poker Face season 2 episode 8 on Peacock next week, what can you be most excited about?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that nobody has more variety in their lives than one Charlie Cale. This is a woman who has spent the past few weeks everywhere from school to an electronics store to minor league baseball. Now, it seems like she could be getting into the world of con artists.

Want to learn a little bit more about what is to come? Then check out the full Poker Face season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Charlie charms a group of old-school con artists and is excited to learn the ins and outs of their modest operation, but it’s all fun and games until a con goes sideways.

We suppose that entering this episode, one of the things that we’re most curious about is how she is excited about con artists in the first place. Doesn’t it feel like a group of people she’d be opposed to? Then again, learning their tricks of the trade could be one of the best ways to beat them; also, Natasha Lyonne’s character is not perfect. We have certainly seen her have slip-ups in the past, and that really is a big part of the fun at the end of the day.

As we do keep moving forward, let’s also continue to hope that we learn a thing or two more about Good Buddy. After all, they have been an undercurrent through a big chunk of the season and at some point, it would be nice to see Steve Buscemi on-screen. If not now, could it work in a potential season 3?

