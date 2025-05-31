Poker Face season 2: EP talks surprises galore

As we dive further and further into Poker Face season 2, it certainly feels like there is a lot still to look forward to. Maybe that is true when it comes to guest stars or standalone cases, but then there is also the way said cases are being told.

After all, it does appear at this point that the series is taking perhaps more risks creatively than they ever have, given that we just had an episode that, at least for the first portion of it, featured only kids and no adults on-screen. Meanwhile, we’ve also had a madcap episode about police awards, and there are a few different sort of stories still coming that could play out in unexpected ways.

Speaking to Collider, the differences in tones and styles is a part of what the powers-that-be do love the most about this season. See what executive producer Rian Johnson had to say:

I really love that they’re all so different. I think that was true of the first season, but I think we tried to push it even further this second season. Tonally and in terms of the ambitions of each episode and the style, I feel like they all take vastly different swings. The episode that Lucky McKee directed, which is the Gator Joe episode, is nearly a Simpsons episode. It’s full-on ridiculous comedy. That’s the same show as “The Sleazy Georgian” episode that Mimi Cave directed, that feels like a House of Games, Mamet-esque, con man drama. The fact that the show can veer between tones like that, and then take a wild conceptual swing, like Adam Arkin’s episode “Sloppy Joseph,” that’s set in the grade school, I feel like is where I’m most excited about this season. The audience is never going to know what they’re in for every time they hit play on the next episode, and that makes me happy.

If this continues, doesn’t it feel even more likely that a season is coming? We tend to think so anyway.

