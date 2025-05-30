Poker Face season 2 episode 6: Will Stephanie return?

Is Poker Face season 2 episode 6 one of the best ones we’ve seen for the mystery series? There is a great argument for it.

After all, just consider how the writers, producers, and cast managed to land what was arguably a really tough premise for them, one that began with the death of a school classroom’s beloved gerbil. Young student Elijah was using the pet as a part of his magic act during a talent-show competition, unaware that his classmate Stephanie, one of the most wicked foes Charlie’s ever come up against, actually set the trick up to fail — killing the gerbil in the process.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more POKER FACE reviews!

Why would Stephanie do something like this? Well, she operated from a currency in which gold-stars and adoration was power, and she did not like that Elijah was starting to become a threat to her on that level. She wanted to humiliate him and for a lot of the episode, it was mission accomplished — that was before Natasha Lyonne’s character stepped in and worked to assemble the truth. Who would have imagined that Stephanie would even have the school’s principal on her metaphorical payroll? It is crazy to think of and yet, it worked just because of how diabolical this girl was.

What makes the end of this Poker Face fascinating is twofold. For starters, Stephanie is not going to likely be punished in the same way others are on this show. While the truth was eventually revealed, she’s still a kid who is attending a rich private school — there’s a case to be made her parents just transfer her out and she gets a new start somewhere else. Perhaps the most sinister part of this, though, is her telling Charlie that she will find her someday, setting up a future showdown.

If there is a best-case scenario here at this point, we tend to think it is one where we get a Poker Face season 7 and Stephanie magically turns back up. Because she is still a kid, you don’t need to rush a return … but someday? That’d be a delight.

After Poker Face season 2 episode 6, do you want to see Stephanie again?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







