True Detective season 5 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about True Detective season 5 between now and the end of June? We certainly understand why many out there would want more — and why wouldn’t you? The fourth season is arguably the best one produced since the first and yet, we have been sitting around now for close to a year and a half, waiting to get more news.

Here is what has already been revealed at present — there is going to be another season, Issa Lopez is back as writer / director, and the setting this time around looks to be in the Queens area of New York City. Just from the basis of that alone, doesn’t it feel like we are going to be in for something totally different? There are not a lot of other details out there right now about the season, and that may be the case for quite some time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

After all, remember for a moment that there is no cast announced for season 5, let alone filming dates. It is reasonable at this point to think that we may not see the show until 2027, and that goes in line with some of what HBO has said.

If there is anything we could learn about this month…

More than likely, it would be tied to either the cast or the overall story. We tend to think that Lopez and HBO both want another A-lister to go in line with having Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country, but they will be patient here and make sure they find someone who is really excited about the material. It can be hard to find an actor that has that much time in their schedule, but the right person will 100% make time. We are fully confident in that.

Related – See more of what HBO has to say about the next True Detective

Do you want to se more news soon when it comes to True Detective season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — some other updates are on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







