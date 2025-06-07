And Just Like That season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Off to Virginia?

Based on some of the early news that we have about And Just Like That season 3 episode 3, could we be seeing a chance of pace? Or, at the very least, a chance in locale?

For now, let’s just say that “Carrie Golightly” has a chance to be a memorable installment given that Carrie Bradshaw could be heading down to Virginia. Will she be spending time with Aidan? We tend to think that has to be at least a part of the motivation here but in the end, we’ll just have to see what that looks like.

If you do want to get some other insight now all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full And Just Like That season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

After surprising news, Seema decides to accompany Carrie to Virginia. Charlotte worries about missing favorable networking opportunities due to her motherly duties.

Just based on what we know about the Carrie – Aidan relationship so far this season, it does feel like heading down to Virginia could be a risk. He has advocated frequently for needing a certain amount of space to take care of Wyatt, even if his rules on the subject are both frustrating and ever-changing. What Carrie chooses to do as a response to all this could impact the rest of the season by far.

As for the Charlotte subplot, our current sentiment is that this is as quintessential and familiar for this character as you are ever going to find — in other words, a situation where she ends up freaking out about something, to the extent that she may end up completely swaying what she wants to otherwise do.

