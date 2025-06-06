And Just Like That season 3 episode 2: Meet Adam the gardener

We knew entering And Just Like That season 3 that we would see some new faces. With that, why not bring in Adam now?

During this week’s episode 2, we had a chance to meet for the first time Logan Marshall-Green as this new character, someone who can best be described as a gardener to the rich and famous. He turned up in order to help Carrie deal with a pretty substantial rat problem … and were there any sparks?

Here is where things get a little bit tricky, given that Adam is obviously a handsome dude and someone who seems like he could be a good contrast to a lot of other people on the show. Yet, we also hesitate to declare every attractive man who comes into Carrie’s orbit a love interest, especially since it does still seem like Aidan is very much a part of her world. He turned up in this episode, after all! They clearly still have a lot to work through when it comes to defining their relationship and at this point, it really is hard to know where it will all go.

What we can at least say is this: Aidan has to get more okay with normal contact; if that doesn’t happen, things between Carrie and him will fail.

Speaking of failings…

What is going on with this storyline with Charlotte’s daughter? We’re honestly shocked that Charlotte is not taking the situation, or the age difference here, a little more seriously. Sure, she gets caught up in a lot of other drama much of the time, but still. It feels like this is a story that is still going to morph and evolve for quite some time moving forward.

What did you think about the events of And Just Like That season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We will have more news soon, so stick around so you do not miss any of it as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

