And Just Like That season 3: Sarah Jessica Parker on ‘destination’

Where is the story going to go for one Carrie Bradshaw on And Just Like That season 3? At present, there is hope for her and Aidan … but will it last forever? The two clearly have a lot going on at this point, especially when you take a moment to consider the fact that there is the whole issue that is happening with him being in another state so many miles away.

Of course, we could sit here and say that there is a chance that another love interest pops up for Sarah Jessica Parker’s character over time … but it is also worth wondering if we are ever going to see her end up with anyone. Is the destination a romantic one for Carrie, or is story mostly about the journey instead?

Speaking on all of this further in a recent chat with Variety, Parker did have some insightful commentary:

I think it’s possible she won’t find a person that is the destination point. But I’ve been trying to convey that — not to be confused with the person who enjoys the hunt over the kill, to be rather crude about it — but for her, it’s the discovery. One of our old bosses at HBO used to say that the destination is always home, and I really think that’s true. Carrie is looking for home, and that can elude you. For a long time, a very evolved, smart person that makes poor choices sometimes can still understand what that means.

In a sense, we would describe the goal of the show here as “happiness, no matter way.” We already know that it can take a number of different forms, so there is no reason to pinpoint any one thing now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

