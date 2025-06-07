The Orville season 4 renewal: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be getting The Orville season 4 at some point before the end of June? Of course, it would be a great thing if it were to happen … but how confident should we really be at this point?

Well, here is the thing at this point in the year: We are all swimming in uncertainty. There were rumors months ago that the Seth MacFarlane show would be coming back, including comments via one of the cast members in Scott Grimes. However, nothing materialized and the folks at Hulu have yet to confirm anything.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

To add to all of this, Adrianne Palicki said the following to MovieWeb back in April:

That would be a conversation, if that was going to be a thing. You know, right before the strikes, that was definitely a conversation that Seth and I had. He called me and asked if I would do it, and it was a possibility, and then the strikes happened. It kind of just went away. I know a lot of people are disappointed about that, but as of now, I don’t know that there’s going to be a fourth season.

Because there is no formal cancellation, it still does not feel like The Orville is 100% dead. However, we’ve gone from being hopeful to downright uncertain on if more is ever going to happen. There are still just so many elements to the story that are either unclear or impossible to figure out at this point, whether it be the show’s budget, cast availability, or simply the fact that MacFarlane is doing a lot of work these days for a totally different studio. While we do still believe will could see something more here eventually (whether it be a shorter season or even a movie), there is little reason to think that an announcement is imminent, so many years removed from season 3.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Orville, including more chatter on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see moving into The Orville season 4?

Do you have any specific premiere-date hopes at the moment? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







