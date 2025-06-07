Virgin River season 7: An Alexandra Breckenridge update

We recognize that we are still many months away from actually seeing Virgin River season 7 but at the same time, we will take whatever update we can. For the sake of this particular piece today, that means something more from Alexandra Breckenridge.

In a post on her Instagram Stories this week (per TVLine), the actress made it clear where things stood behind the scenes for the hit Netflix show:

“I feel like I’m on day 857 of filming Season 7 … We’re almost done, can you believe it? I can’t even believe it. Almost to the finish line. I keep wondering if they’re going to put the show out this year. What do you guys think? Probably, right? If they have it, they’ll probably drop it … this year, 2025. I don’t know any information. I’m the last to know.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more reactions and reviews!

Obviously, Netflix has full control over when the show premieres, and our general sentiment is that it could come out around a holiday. Maybe that means close to Christmas, or given the romantic nature of Virgin River, we can also see a scenario where it is Valentine’s Day. We tend to think that personally, either one could work depending on what the rest of the streaming service’s schedule looks like.

So what exactly is the story going to be here? Well, we tend to think (at least for now) that one of the major components here is going to be what happened to Charmaine but in the aftermath of that, Mel and Jack making their own decisions when it comes to their family and their future. The two may be married but at the same time, this is clearly not the end of their story. What does the rest look like?

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Virgin River now, including more thoughts from a casting point of view

What are you the most excited to see moving into Virgin River season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







