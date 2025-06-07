Is Doctor Who new tonight on BBC One, Disney+? (June 7)

Is Doctor Who new tonight on both BBC One and Disney+? After the stunning events of this past episode, we do not blame anyone who wants more.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come in to share something a little more unfortunate: If you want more of these episodes, you are going to be waiting for a while. There is no more of the British sci-fi series for at least the remainder of the year, and by all accounts, probably a good bit longer than that.

For the time being, here is where things stand in a relative sense. Doctor Who is almost certain to continue in some form on BBC One; there is a reason why the producers chose to create that ending with Billie Piper on the other side of the regeneration. However, the sad reality here is that there is not any evidence at this point that Disney+ will for sure be bringing the series back. Their deal was for two seasons and a select number of episodes, and that is coming to a close. Now, we simply have to look ahead towards some sort of major shuffling of the deck.

Our feeling for now is that we will see the series back either at Christmastime 2026 or at some point in 2027, and of course along the way we should be able to hear more about Piper’s grand return and what it really means. Is she actually the new Doctor, or is this just a bit of fan service? We tend to think there is a reason why she was not directly labeled as “The Doctor” at the end of this past episode, as though the producers are giving themselves a little bit of leeway for the future.

