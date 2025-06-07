Poker Face season 2 ratings boost season 3 renewal odds

Even though there is no official Poker Face season 3 renewal at Peacock at this particular moment, one thing is clear: The show has a great chance.

How do we know this? Well, in the end, it’s really not that complicated to figure out: You just have to look at the current state of the numbers. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the second season of the Natasha Lyonne crime series ended up generated almost 500 million minutes of viewing time for the week of May 5-11 (its first on the air). That was enough to put it among the top ten of original streaming shows for the week, which is especially great when you compare the subscriber count for Peacock to one like Netflix.

Of course, we don’t ever want to jump to a conclusion and declare that a renewal is a sure thing — but at the same time, so many signs point to it. You have the ratings, for starters, but then also the strong critical reception and the fact that NBCUniversal is in the midst of an active Emmy campaign for the show. Not only will Lyonne be a contender there, but so will a number of guest stars we’ve seen throughout the season, whether it be Cynthia Erivo, Rhea Perlman, or Kumail Nanjiani.

We would not be surprised at this point if the Poker Face renewal comes in before the finale; if not, shortly after. There is really no reason for Peacock to wait on this, mostly because the sooner that they get information out there, the better off it is going to be for the entire cast and crew. There is a lot of value in being able to plan ahead, no?

