The Chi season 7 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Safe Harbor’

Next week The Chi season 7 episode 5 is going to arrive on Showtime — what more can we say about it now?

Well, the first thing that is ultimately worth noting here is that “Safe Harbor” is the follow-up to the big Mother’s Day episode and of course, there is a certain amount of drama that we expect across the board. This is going to be a story in part about emotional decisions, but also action. As a matter of fact, it could be the most action-packed story that we’ve seen this whole season.

If you do want to learn a little more all about what’s coming here, be sure to check out the full The Chi season 7 episode 5 synopsis below:

Tensions run high as Nuck sets a daunting tone with the mob; Tiff opens up to Kiesha about her conflicting feelings; Bakari bumps heads with Alicia; Pastor Zeke is approached with an ungodly proposal; Detective Toussaint begins her hunt.

What will the Detective find? That is without question one of the big things that informs the remainder of the story … though hardly the only thing. We want to see Tiff chart more of a consistent course the rest of the season, and also to see what exactly Zeke ends up running into. How a show like this plays with faith is interesting given that even if you are a spiritual leader, it does not mean you always end up living the most virtuous life.

No matter what happens across the board here, the one thing that we can say with confidence is simple: This is a show made to generate a lot of emotion. That could come out of multiple stories, at times in surprising ways.

What do you most want to see moving into The Chi season 7 episode 5 when it arrives?

