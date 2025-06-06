The Way Home season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Way Home season 4 between now and the end of June?

First and foremost, we do think it is worth noting here that there will be more of the Hallmark drama coming following another successful season. We certainly recognize that there were a ton of questions leading into it, especially when you consider the original plan to air it first on Hallmark+. We’re glad that it was scrapped, and we also admire the producers’ ability to tell so many stories and at the same time, find a way for them all to make an element of sense.

Now, here is where we do come to the bad news: If you are hoping for big news on The Way Home this month, you are sure to be disappointed. There is no evidence that filming has yet to begin and while we know that Elliot’s family history could be a big part of season 4, a lot of the finer details remain unclear. We’re sure that there will be new faces, but also a handful of people who have been a part of the series in the past.

So when will the show itself be back?

While Hallmark can always change things around when it comes to their schedule, we have no reason to think that there are any huge swings coming. Our general feeling is that the fourth season will start up in January, similar to what we saw with the first three. We also wouldn’t be mad if the show stuck to Friday nights, mostly because it frees it from the bloodbath of NFL games and awards shows that tend to dominate Sundays for the first chunk of the year.

What are you most eager to see on The Way Home season 4 leading into its premiere?

