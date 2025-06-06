Alert: Missing Persons Unit canceled; no season 4 ahead

After three seasons at Fox and an enormous change in regards to its cast, the story of Alert: Missing Persons Unit is at an end.

According to a report from Deadline, the broadcast network has opted to cancel the series and for now, there are no public conversations about the series finding a home elsewhere. This is a show that was never a huge ratings hit, but there was always a hope that more and more people would discover it over time. After all, Scott Caan had an audience on Hawaii Five-0, and there was clearly a hope that this would translate into a new crime drama — this time about a different subject matter.

The aforementioned report did note that there were some internal discussions about bringing Alert: Missing Persons Unit back, especially with a somewhat-shifted cast following the shocking exit of Dania Ramirez (Nikki) during the third season. Yet, there was a lot of backlash surrounding Nikki’s death and in general, we’re not sure there was any hope for better ratings if season 4 premiered next year. (Fox had already set a fall schedule, and this show was not a part of it.)

We recognize that in theory, you could argue that Alert is going to be able to find a new home somewhere else. However, we hardly imagine that is going to be the case. The ratings weren’t there for Fox and when you think about the streaming landscape, there is really not a place out there that seems like it would be all that much of a natural fit.

In the end, let’s just hope that the conclusion of this show means that Fox will stop looking at scripted content in this vein. We do think that there is still a lot of value for it out there.

