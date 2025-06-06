The Cleaning Lady canceled at Fox; no season 5 coming

After four seasons of airing new episodes at Fox, it appears as though The Cleaning Lady is officially out of business.

According to a report coming in now from Deadline, the drama series is officially canceled, and there is not going to be a season 5 as so many hoped. This means that there will not be full resolution to anything following the season 4 finale, and 100% that has to be frustrating to people out there.

So why was The Cleaning Lady canceled? This is not one of those situations where we are looking at a question that is hard to answer. This is really just tied to the show’s ratings not being good enough to justify the cost, especially since it is a co-production that they only have a certain amount of control over financially.

Is there a chance that the studio could shop the series elsewhere? In theory sure, but the last thing that we want to do is come out and guarantee anything. The viewership may not be strong enough for someone else to consider it. The largest reason why we got four seasons out of this in the first place is because there was both a passionate fan base and also one that generated a little bit of global success. Unfortunately, we’ve reached a point now where that is not even enough to keep it going.

The Cleaning Lady is not the only show to be axed by Fox today, as they have also chose to move on from Alert: Missing Persons Unit. Just consider all of this yet another reminder of how hard it is to launch a scripted drama series these days on network TV, where there are financial expectations but also a fairly limited audience. There are in the end, only so many viewers you are going to be able to find.

