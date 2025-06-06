Outlander season 8 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn more about Outlander season 8 between now and the end of June?

First and foremost, we do think that it is worth noting the following here: Filming for the final chapter of the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series has been done for a while now. However, that does not mean it will be coming the rest of the year. Starz already has the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood set for later this summer and from the jump, it’s felt like that show is meant to be a bridge between seasons … and then also something that could exist once the original is over.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more TV reactions and reviews!

For the time being, we do think that the goal here is to bring Outlander back at some point next year, more than likely in the spring or summer. We’re sure that Starz is going to space this show out a little bit from the prequel to maximize their coverage, especially since the future beyond season 8 remains unclear. They will likely market the final episodes heavily, and we just have to hope that we get a satisfying ending, as well. The producers have already said that it will be different from how Diana Gabaldon ends her book series.

As for whether or not there could be more spin-offs coming beyond the prequel, never say never. Even though nothing has been confirmed at present, we are still personally of the belief that this is something that eventually will be explored further. In some ways, there’s a chance that it has already, but everyone behind the scenes has not settled on the right idea yet.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion on both Outlander and then also the prequel

Do you want to get some more news pertaining to Outlander season 8 in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do, remember to also stick around here to get all sorts of other updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







