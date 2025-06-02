Outlander season 8: Watch full Blood of My Blood ‘gathering’

For those who are not aware as of this particular moment in time, an Outlander season 8 is very much on the way. It has already done production and now, we are just waiting to see when the Starz drama is going to officially conclude.

So while you do wait to see the show play out the rest of the story, there is something more ahead this summer via Blood of My Blood. The prequel story is set to premiere in August, and that will give you a far better sense of how both Jamie and Claire came to be in their own times. This show will have both the drama and romance you have come to expect from the original, and we are excited to see the whole thing play out.

While you wait for the prequel to premiere, why not check out the Gathering that took place between the cast of this show and the original? If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full Gathering that was put together in honor of World Outlander Day. The casts for the two shows come together, share some memories, and have a really good time. The chemistry is there for everyone, and you could almost imagine that everyone was together for months at a time even before this.

As for when we are going to see Outlander season 8 on the air, of course we hope that there are some more updates in the near future! Our general feeling is that you’ll get it in the first half of 2026, largely due to the fact that there is no real reason to wait longer. (Then again, Starz generally tends to take a long time to bring their shows on the air.)

