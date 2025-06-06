The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 6: Maggie’s pain

Leading into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 6 on AMC this weekend, we certainly have more to discuss. To be specific, we mean that through the lens of Maggie.

After all, consider the fact that yet again on this show, Hershel has taken off and she has to contend with the aftermath of it. All of this is difficult given that the Dama in many ways got inside his head and made him believe all sorts of things, regardless of whether or not they exist in reality. All of this is complicated further now by the fact that the Dama is actually dead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see even more TV reactions and reviews!

In a new sneak peek for episode 6 here, you can see Lauren Cohan’s character struggling with what has happened, and that is where Negan, of all people, comes in as a shoulder to lean on. He reiterates to her that the Dama had a real ability to manipulate others, and that what is happening to Hershel now is not his fault. It is not her fault, either. These are things that Maggie needs to hear, and it is a reminder of a bond that can occasionally exist between these two. We still have a hard time thinking that they will ever be full-time friends based on the past, but there are still ways that they can evolve. In general, we do tend to think that this show does a great job of emphasizing that a lot of the time.

Given that there are three episodes remaining this season, of course we think that a lot of major revelations are ahead. By virtue of that, the biggest piece of advice we can offer is simply to be prepared.

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 6 now

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







