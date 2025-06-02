The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 6: A new alliance?

As we look towards The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 6 on AMC next week, one thing does feel clear: Circumstances are changing. To be more specific, the Dama is dead. What does this mean for Negan, Croat, and almost everyone else in Manhattan?

On paper, you can argue that this is an epic game-changer, especially since it opens the door to a wide array of different power struggles across the board. You have to wonder about the methane, and whether or not there is a way to utilize that to some degree as a powerful point in negotiation. Deals could be made moving forward to preserve a sense of greater peace … but deals could also be broken.

Below, you can check out the full The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

Maggie considers making an alliance, as the outcome of Negan’s actions come to a head.

Now if there is one more thing that we should issue a reminder of at this point, it is that this season is comprised overall of eight episodes as opposed to six, which is what we got back in season 1. This means that there is an opportunity here to tell a number of stories across the board.

Will there be closure come finale time? That is where there is at least a certain amount of mystery, as AMC has yet to confirm whether or not there will be a season 3 of the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan show. It is possible but at the same time, certainly not confirmed.

