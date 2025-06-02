The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 5: Dama dead?

We had a feeling entering The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 5 that there could be some big swings. We are, after all, past the halfway point in the season! If there is a great time to throw some crazy stuff our way, we tend to think that this is it.

Is The Dama dead? At this point, it certainly feels like that is the case as she ended up pushing The Croat to his limit. We would’ve predicted weeks ago that it was Negan who actually took her out … but even still, we did not anticipate it at this point. It felt like it made way more sense to see her story end at the end of the season, especially with the complicated relationship that was present between her and Hershel.

Yet, the end of the Dama does mean that the door is open to a number of other stories, and that includes some other sort of epic power struggle with a lot of characters now in Manhattan. It creates a whole new set of situations that could even last beyond this season.

We also do tend to think that Dead City killing off the Dama here is meant primarily to symbolize the franchise continuing to move forward with a mantra of “no one is safe” … but is that really true? This is where we tend to remind you that Negan and Maggie are both still alive despite being in near-death situations almost constantly. The idea of nobody being safe at this point does have a certain number of asterisks attached to it and at this point, we are not altogether confident we will be seeing that change anytime soon.

For the time being, the best thing that we can really hope is that this show just continues to be crazy and epic — and if they aren’t killing off their leads, there has to be an air of death almost everywhere else.

