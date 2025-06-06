Black Mirror season 8 renewal: A June 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of June, are we going to learn more about a Black Mirror season 8? Make no mistake that we want it; getting it, of course, is a totally different story.

For the time being, the major thing that we can share is what is officially out there — or in this case, what is not out there. Ever since the launch of season 7 the folks at Netflix have said very little about what the future here holds. Of course we would love nothing more than to see the anthology show back and when the dust does settle, we tend to think that it is a sure thing to return. Season 7, after all, did perform extremely well!

So what are we waiting on? Well, it is really so simple as an official announcement, as it does seem as though creator Charlie Brooker already has some ideas. There is a chance that we see some more sequel stories similar to what we had with “USS Callister: Into Infinity,” just as there is also a chance that we get some totally-new stories featuring big-name actors. The thing that has long made Black Mirror so enjoyable is the unpredictability, and there is no real reason to think that is going to change.

The only thing that we will forever hope remains the same here is that Brooker gets however much time he needs in order to cultivate some great stuff. What would the point be of rushing to make a season 8 happen? Even if we have to wait until late 2026 or even 2027 to see more, it still would be worth it if, in the end, we see a batch of episodes as good as season 7. By our money, these stories were the best the franchise has given us in a rather long time.

Do you think we are going to hear about a Black Mirror season 8 before the end of the month?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

