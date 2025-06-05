Is Your Friends & Neighbors new tonight on Apple TV+, June 5?

Is Your Friends & Neighbors new tonight on Apple TV+? It goes without saying, but why wouldn’t you want more of the series soon?

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news comes into play: Despite last week’s episode being the ninth of the season (a rather strange number), it was also the finale. There is another season coming but unfortunately, you are going to be waiting for some time to see it.

The good news at present is that production on Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 has already begun, and that it seems like there are going to be some new cast members (James Marsden!) to go along with Jon Hamm and many other returning players. The community is going to keep functioning in its bizarre, insular manner … and we are also going to be seeing a lot more of Coop robbing people. Even though he had a chance to get his old job back, he didn’t take it. Instead, it seems like he finds liberation in what he is doing and because of that, has no real plan to stop. This does mean that there is a lot of jeopardy still out there when it comes to his family — even though he hasn’t been found out for this yet, he could.

Based on the early start to production, it is our general feeling at this point that the second season will kick off in the spring or summer of next year. Given how big of a hit the first season proved to be, it is hard to imagine a scenario where Apple is just going to sit on a release. They also need some stable shows, given how long we wait for more Severance.

