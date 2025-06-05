Poker Face season 2 episode 7: Natasha Lyonne on Charlie, Bill

We had a feeling entering Poker Face season 2 episode 7 that there was a chance for something totally different. With that being said, did you ever imagine that Charlie Cale would have such a great romantic story arc in such a short amount of time?

Ultimately, over the course of “One Last Job” we had a chance to see her forge a quick bond with Bill, the store manager who she delivered food to before eventually, the two spent some serious time together. For the first time in a while, the character thought about putting down roots. However, soon after Bill was killed, and much of the story that followed was about uncovering the truth.

So what was Natasha Lyonne’s reaction to getting this story in the first place, let alone its meaning? Here is some of what she had to say on the subject to Deadline:

“It’s just a really well-crafted story in the first place, and Corey Hawkins does such a gorgeous job of playing it … I knew him a little bit, but never had a chance to work with him. But it’s really embedded into the DNA of that script, just this idea of sort of wanting to find a place to call home.”

In the end, the biggest thing we are curious about is what happens now in the aftermath of this episode. Are we gearing up for a situation now where we end up seeing Charlie intentionally avoid trying to find a home? She did not know Bill for long, but she may be afraid of catching feelings again. After all, she has a habit of attracting trouble, and it may be something that she is still struggling to deal with.

What did you think about the events of Poker Face season 2 episode 7 today?

