And Just Like That season 3 episode 3: More twists ahead?

As we look more towards And Just Like That season 3 episode 3 next week, is there a singular story that will stand out?

Well, first and foremost, we are of the belief that relationships are going to be front and center as we move forward … even if there is some uncertainty around some of them. With Carrie, you do have to wonder whether or not things with her and Aidan are going to work for a number of different reasons. There is the distance between the two of them and beyond just that, the fact that the priorities are elsewhere when it comes to John Corbett’s character.

Also, remember that Adam is around now — so what is his future meant to be on the show? Is he really meant to be a gardener and that’s it?

As for what else could be front and center for the next And Just Like That, remember that we are currently in the midst of a season of exploration for Miranda and with that, it only makes sense for some new love interest plots to surface beyond just Rosie O’Donnell. Meanwhile, Seema has already decided that she does not need a matchmaker, and it is clear that she knows what she wants and does not. Is there any way for her to find the perfect person — or, will she at least discover someone who surprises her?

Just remember this above all else: We are still super-early in the season, and a lot of the producers have already come out and teased that evolution is a huge part of what’s coming. That could even be the case with someone like Charlotte who is in a solid relationship; after all, love lives are not the only big part of this series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

