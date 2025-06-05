Leverage: Redemption season 4: Is it renewed, canceled?

With today serving as the season 3 finale for Leverage: Redemption at Prime Video, isn’t it the right time to discuss season 4?

First and foremost, we understand that if you are reading this article, you are likely in the camp of wanting more of the series. We don’t blame you! There is a chance that more could eventually be coming but as of right now, nothing more has been confirmed … and it may be a good while before it is.

After all, the situation with Leverage: Redemption is a bit more complicated than your standard show, largely due to the fact that this was originally a Freevee series that made the transition over to Prime Video. There are a small handful of series that still exist in this new era, but Bosch: Legacy concluded after its own third season. Since Amazon does not release viewership data for any of its streaming shows, it is hard to know how any of these past few episodes have fared.

What we would say is to expect a wait of around 2-3 months, at least, for a decision to be made. There is no clear reason to rush this and Prime Video may want to tabulate a lot of data across multiple metrics. Of course, the sooner a potential renewal is issued, the faster the show could come back … and it would be nice to see if that is possible at some point in 2026.

For the time being, the only thing that we can really say is that if you want more, be sure to tell your friends! Word-of-mouth is the best way to make sure that you do see the series come back; Amazon has to understand that there is either growth potential or a chance at stability. It may sound boring, but money is what so many of these companies care about the most.

