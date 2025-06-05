Jeopardy! Masters season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the big finale that you had a chance to see tonight on ABC, is there a chance that a Jeopardy! Masters season 4 happens? Or, have we reached the final conclusion for the series?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here that charting the course of a competition show like this is really tough, mostly because game shows often do not have the same renewal cycle as a scripted program. This is one that could really end and come back at any point; there is no real reason to suggest otherwise. For the time being, though, there is not an official green-light yet for season 4.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for get more TV reactions and reviews!

So is there a case for more? Absolutely — there always is. However, at the same time you can also argue that there is a reason for the franchise to take a break at this point. One of our concerns about the brand at present is overexposure, given that you have the syndicated game show, the celebrity version, this, and even the pop-culture version that aired on Prime Video with Colin Jost as the host. Do you really need every iteration of this? That’s at least something that you have to wonder about these days.

For us personally, we do tend to think that there is something to be said for a year or two off the air to continue to bring more new and worthy contestants into the mix. We almost like to think of Masters as the Olympics of trivia, and there is a reason why that is a four-season event. You want it to feel special, and to get a mixture of new and familiar faces almost constantly.

With all of that being said, we’re fine with the celebrity version being annual — it is far less serious, and you also get new people every single year.

Do you want to see a Jeopardy! Masters season 4 happen someday?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for all sorts of further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







