Why did Yulissa leave Love Island USA season 7?

If you watched today’s new episode of Love Island USA, then you learned something pretty fast: Yulissa has left the show. The announcement was made in pretty unceremonious fashion just days after her arrival, and it may leave some with questions: What happened?

Well, first and foremost, nothing within the episode on Peacock indicated that her exit was a personal choice; with that in mind, it is easy to say that this was the direct result of production. They may have chosen to make this decision in light of some backlash that surfaced online. Old social-media posts and clips were found of the contestant using offensive language; you can see more documented evidence at The Daily Beast.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

As for whether or not Love Island USA will speak out further about this exit, the simplest thing that we can say is that it is totally their decision. Just as they are within their rights to cast you on a show, they can then remove you at their discretion for whatever reason. We tend to think that personally, they may wanted to act quickly here to avoid this being a distraction for the remainder of the season. This is a lesson that some other shows playing out in real time (Big Brother in particular) have learned the hard way over the years. Judging from the fact that Yulissa’s exit was revealed so suddenly, we would not be surprised if they choose not to mention her again for the remainder of the season.

For those curious what happens to the cast moving forward, here’s just a quick reminder that there are always contestants brought in throughout the season. Sometimes, you also have alternates waiting in the wings. There are plenty of worthy people left worthy of an investment.

Of course, we will have more as it breaks.

What do you think about Yulissa leaving Love Island USA season 7 so soon after the premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







