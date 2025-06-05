Ted Lasso season 5: Brett Goldstein on long-term future

We feel extremely lucky at this point to know that a Ted Lasso season 4 is happening at Apple TV+ and at the same time, we also cannot help but look ahead.

After all, think about it like this — this is a show that originally told a story through the form of a three-season arc. Could we be getting another one? Or, is this just a one-season reprieve to tell a story of a women’s team at AFC Richmond?

For the time being, here is some of what we can say. In a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Brett Goldstein (who writes on the show and also plays Roy Kent) addressed how long at this point the show could last:

“I think that’s a conversation for Apple, and I say that because someone from Apple is pointing a sniper rifle at me as you ask that question. I think [we would] love to do it forever, but I think there’s a limit…”

What is that limit? Our general sentiment at this point is that we could get to a season 5 or 6, mostly because we want to get invested in some of the new characters that we are meeting along with whoever ends up returning. We do not see Ted Lasso lasting longer than that, and we also do not think that it needs to. The real desire for a season 4, at least to us, stems from the fact that the third season left a lot to be desired at the end, especially after the first two ended in such spectacular fashion. There has to be the right balance of comedy mixed with sentimentality, and the end of the series went a little too much in the latter direction over the former.

