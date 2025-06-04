Duster season 1 episode 4 sneak peek: See Jim as a cartoon!

Tomorrow night Duster season 1 episode 4 is poised to arrive — and everything is going to be as bonkers as you could possibly hope.

So what is at the center of the story? If you have seen some previews already for the HBO Max series, then you should know that we are going to be meeting a new adversary by the name of Enrique the Blade — and yes, that is the coolest name possible. This is someone who Jim is concerned about — concerned enough, in fact, that he is starting to have some hallucinations.

If you head over to IGN right now, you can see a sneak peek for episode 4 that leans heavily into the days of watching Road Runner and other old-school cartoons. Jim is watching some with Luna, only for him to start to imagine himself at the center of some crazy capers. The entire preview is really fun but at the same time, also shows us the extent of some of his fears right now.

In general, you can argue that Duster is very-much a show about a guy biting off more than he can chew. There are multiple people coming after Jim at this point, and that is without really noting the extent of everything that has happened between him and Nina. We know that the two have a partnership of sorts at this point, but will it last? Everything here does feel rather tenuous at this point, and for good reason. If you are Jim, why would you ever get comfortable when you are operating against Saxton, who seems to have had so much power for so long for a reason?

