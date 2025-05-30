Duster season 1 episode 4 preview: Meet Enrique the Blade

As we get ourselves prepared to see Duster season 1 episode 4 next week, it appears as though a new adversary will enter the fray. Are you ready to meet Enrique the Blade? It is such a crazy, super-bonkers name … but then, you have to remember that this is a crazy, super-bonkers show.

Based on what we know about episode 4 (thanks in part to the promo here), one thing does feel abundantly clear: This guy is coming after Jim. Not only that, but it seems as though he is going to be tied to someone else Josh Holloway’s character was looking to work for in Mad Raul. Jim didn’t end up doing that, so is that a problem? there is a good chance of that.

In general, we do tend to think that episode 4 is going to be incredibly messy for a number of different reasons, with one of the biggest ones being that Jim still has to keep up appearances even though he remains very-much suspicious of Saxton and the whole empire at this point. He has further reasons to wonder now about whether or not he was involved in the death of his brother, but he can’t make that clear to anyone!

Meanwhile, Nina in this episode is going to try and follow a carrot that was dangled over her by Leland, one that happens to involve numbers. What she finds could completely upend her investigation, one that may get her closer to answers on her father. yet, she’s also going to need to make Jim happy, which could prove rather difficult given his own predicament. He could want more protection against Enrique the Blade, but how far will she be willing to go to make that happen?

