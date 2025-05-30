Duster season 1 episode 3: What did Leland Breen tell Nina?

Through just three episodes, we have seen Duster create an absolutely thrilling world — and yet, there are also many mysteries at play!

Take, for starters, everything when it comes to Saxton, the crime boss played by none other than Keith David. This is someone who Nina clearly has an ax to grind against — she is out for revenge and beyond just that, she is willing to go to whatever lengths that she can in order to get it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more DUSTER reviews!

Ultimately, what we saw over the course of this week’s episode was that she was desperate to get information from Leland Breen, even to the point where she was willing to go rogue in order to get it. This led to her being in hot water but thankfully, not fully out of a job. The only real problem here is that what she actually learned (amidst almost getting herself killed) is that she needs to follow the numbers. This is the most numbers-centric conversation we’ve had since Prime Target on Apple T+, but what does it mean? We do think there are some shady and bureau-related reasons why Saxton may not be brought down yet, and this is something that is worthy of further investigation.

In the meantime, though, Jim is starting to get more and more information regarding the C4 that may have been used to kill his brother — and that Saxton clearly has a history with the connect Paris. Even after a thoroughly fun storyline in which Saxton and Jim spent a good bit of time together (and engaged in a good bar fight), Jim is having to face the reality that Saxton may actually be the killer.

However, are there still some questions? We tend to think so, including if there is some setup or conspiracy involving Joe’s death. Is it possible that someone in Saxton’s organization did this without him even knowing?

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Duster season 1

What did you think about the events of Duster season 1 episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







