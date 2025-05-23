Duster season 1: EP on casting Patrick Warburton as Sunglasses

This week’s Duster season 1 episode 3 proved to be so fun for a number of reasons, with Patrick Warburton leading the way. The veteran character actor made a brief but memorable appearance as Sunglasses, a dangerous dude who Jim (Josh Holloway) wanted to hire to deal with a problem tied to a certain dirty cop.

Was there a problem? You better believe so, as Jim had to track down a pair of Elvis Presley’s blue suede shows in order to fully secure some of his services. This story eventually led to a bloody but fantastic ending — let’s just say that we appreciated having Patrick around as long as we did.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more DUSTER reviews!

So was the role created with someone like the Seinfeld alum in mind? Speaking to Collider, here is some of what co-creator LaToya Morgan had to say:

… I for sure wanted a Patrick Warburton type, because he has that great voice and is so good at being the heavy. We were just amazed. I was so excited when he said he wanted to be a part of the show. But there’s no one who commands like he does, even in the tiniest little gestures, so it’s so funny to see him effortlessly in that scene across from Jim in the booth. You just can’t take your eyes off of him. It was just the opportunity to do something where he could play something so stylish. He’s dressed to the nines. He looks amazing. He gets to be this obsessive memorabilia guy. Also, there’s some violence. It was a great culmination of all the things that he was excited to do.

Of course, this also makes us eager that moving forward, Duster is going to find some roles for other iconic actors. We already have great people involved here from Holloway to Keith David to Corbin Bernsen — why not keep it going?

Related – Learn more about what is coming entering the next Duster episode

What did you think about the Sunglasses character over the course of Duster season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







