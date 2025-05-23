Duster season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Digging for dirt

As we get ourselves prepared to dive into Duster season 1 episode 3, it definitely feels like the show will remain both crazy and entertaining.

After all, remember what the top priorities are here! Both Jim and Nina are, in their own way, desperate to figure out the truth about Saxton. This is someone who seems to be responsible to what happened with both Jim’s brother and then also Nina’s dad, and we do think answers could be coming eventually. Yet, that’s not something that will be happening right away! You will need a little bit of patience, but there could be fun stepping stones along the way. Take, for example, Nina looking further into what happened when it comes to a former agent who has ties to Saxton. Meanwhile, Jim knows something is up with his brother’s death, and we don’t think we are at a point where he can look away.

Below, you can see the full Duster season 1 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

Nina and Awan search for a troubled ex-agent; Jim discovers evidence confirming Nina’s suspicions about Saxton.

If there is one big thing that we can say at present about the show, it is this: Remember to tell your friends to watch it! This may be the most underrated show of the year and at the same time, there are a lot of people who may not know about it yet. For now, it does still feel like it is a program that exists in a way where it is bubbling underneath the surface. We just hope that there is a chance that the show continues for a while, mostly because it feels like you could only add and expand to this world more and more over the years.

