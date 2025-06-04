SWAT alum Jay Harrington reacts to Exiles spin-off show

We have had some time at this point to process the existence of the SWAT Exiles spin-off show — or rather, who is not a part of it.

Basically, what we know is that even though star and executive producer Shemar Moore is back as Hondo, most of the rest of the core cast is gone. There is always a chance they turn up somewhere, but a lot of the sentiment with the show has been about how the cast learned about the spin-off happening — basically at the last minute.

If you do want a little bit more context all about this, take a look at what original SWAT star Jay Harrington had to say on the matter to TVLine:

“It was the day before. Shemar reached out to to all of us to say, ‘This is what’s going on…,’ and, you know, there’s talk that they’ll reach out to us about stuff … He wanted to be the one to tell us, and say ‘your reps will find out shortly.’ That’s when I told my reps, and they had no idea.”

“[Shemar said] ‘I’m around if you want to give me a call.’ So I texted him later and said, ‘I’m sure you did your best.’ We’ve been brothers for years, so that doesn’t change.”

For those who have not heard as of yet, Exiles is going to deliver a 10-episode story featuring Hondo alongside a number of characters who have struggled to find a place. He will be able to put together a new ragtag group and hopefully make them better people along the way. This does not currently have a US network, but studio Sony is looking to sell the property to a number of different networks and/or streamers all over the world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

