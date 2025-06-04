Poker Face season 2 episode 7 sneak peek: See Sam Richardson

Tomorrow on Peacock you are going to have a chance to see Poker Face season 2 episode 7 and with that, a fantastic guest star. Who are we talking? Let’s just say that The Afterparty and Ted Lasso actor Sam Richardson is going to be joining Natasha Lyonne for a significant role.

Now, as for the role he is going to play, lets just say that he will be squaring off against Charlie Cale — and it seems as though a heist may be front and center.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more POKER FACE reviews!

If you head over to Screen Rant right now, you can see a sneak preview that gives us a much better sense of what could be coming here, and also how Charlie has seemingly figured out a few things about Richardson’s character. However, before we get to the end of the preview a shootout occurs, clearly interrupting whatever sort of resolution could be here.

No matter what happens over the course of this case, we feel pretty confident that we’re going to have a good time … though there are certainly still questions in the long-term. To be specific here, we are talking here a little bit about Good Buddy. We’ve heard the voice of Steve Buscemi on a handful of occasions. Yet, at the same time, is he ever going to appear in the flesh? We are happy to admit that in our own personal head-canon, there is going to be an opportunity to see him near the end of the season — as fun as some of these standalone stories can be at times, we do also appreciate it when they build into something so much deeper.

Related – Get some more news on Poker Face season 2 and what lies ahead

What are you the most ready to see moving into Poker Face season 2 episode 7 when it airs?

Do you think Richardson is certain to bring in a lot of laughs? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







