Poker Face season 2 episode 7 sneak peek: See Sam Richardson
Tomorrow on Peacock you are going to have a chance to see Poker Face season 2 episode 7 and with that, a fantastic guest star. Who are we talking? Let’s just say that The Afterparty and Ted Lasso actor Sam Richardson is going to be joining Natasha Lyonne for a significant role.
Now, as for the role he is going to play, lets just say that he will be squaring off against Charlie Cale — and it seems as though a heist may be front and center.
SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more POKER FACE reviews!
If you head over to Screen Rant right now, you can see a sneak preview that gives us a much better sense of what could be coming here, and also how Charlie has seemingly figured out a few things about Richardson’s character. However, before we get to the end of the preview a shootout occurs, clearly interrupting whatever sort of resolution could be here.
No matter what happens over the course of this case, we feel pretty confident that we’re going to have a good time … though there are certainly still questions in the long-term. To be specific here, we are talking here a little bit about Good Buddy. We’ve heard the voice of Steve Buscemi on a handful of occasions. Yet, at the same time, is he ever going to appear in the flesh? We are happy to admit that in our own personal head-canon, there is going to be an opportunity to see him near the end of the season — as fun as some of these standalone stories can be at times, we do also appreciate it when they build into something so much deeper.
Related – Get some more news on Poker Face season 2 and what lies ahead
What are you the most ready to see moving into Poker Face season 2 episode 7 when it airs?
Do you think Richardson is certain to bring in a lot of laughs? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.