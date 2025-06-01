Poker Face season 2 episode 7: A Charlie Cale rom-com?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Poker Face season 2 episode 7 on Peacock later this week, are you ready for romance?

First and foremost, we love at least the idea of Charlie Cale finding herself in situations where this is possible. Whether or not it actually works out for her is a totally different story. After all, this is someone whose way of life is nomadic. Can she really stay in one place for a really long time? That’s something that we have a hard time believing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more POKER FACE reviews!

If you do want to get some more thoughts entering Poker Face season 2 episode 7 in general, including who her love interest could be, check out the synopsis below:

Charlie has a classic rom-com meet-cute with a big box store manager, but when her new beau is accused of masterminding the heist of the store’s Black Friday profits, it’s up to her to figure out what happened.

Would Charlie really be paired up with a criminal?

That is the part of the story that we’d have a hard time believing, if it turns out to be the case. She’d be able to figure out any lies in a split second, so this could be a case of her doing something totally different from anything that she’s done before. Also, it is worth noting that this case could just be about someone being falsely accused.

No matter what we do end up seeing over the course of this story, we do at least continue to love that Poker Face is trying to bring something new on an almost constant basis. Every one of Charlie’s cases should be different from the last; this is how the series will continue to be so popular.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Poker Face now, including other insight on the future

What do you most want to see moving into Poker Face season 2 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







